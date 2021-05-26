Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 1,913.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

In related news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. 41,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $50.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

