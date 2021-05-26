Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,920. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $84.73 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.