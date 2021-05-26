Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,288,000. Coherent makes up 2.5% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.68% of Coherent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,544,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Coherent by 14.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 245,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,958,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Coherent by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,469. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.28. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

