Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,355. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average of $143.14. The stock has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

