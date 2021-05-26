Versor Investments LP Purchases 22,734 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 566.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 137,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

