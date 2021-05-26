Versor Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,447 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $115,923,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 756,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,754. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

