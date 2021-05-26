Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -124.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $6,710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Verra Mobility by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 118,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

