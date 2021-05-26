Venus 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $233.56 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $37.37 or 0.00096439 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $375.03 million and approximately $233.56 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,766.89 or 1.00057138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037236 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001074 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,036,884 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.