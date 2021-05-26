Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $264.66 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

