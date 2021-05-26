Vectura Group’s (VEC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 122 ($1.59) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.24% from the company’s current price.

VEC opened at GBX 161.04 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vectura Group has a 52-week low of GBX 84.60 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.86. The company has a market cap of £960.05 million and a P/E ratio of 8.01.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

