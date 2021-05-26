VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Down 98.1% in May

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the April 29th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VaporBrands International stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 106,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. VaporBrands International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About VaporBrands International

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

