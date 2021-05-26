Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 612,500 shares, a growth of 1,087.0% from the April 29th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.75. 27,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,734. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
