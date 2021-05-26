Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 612,500 shares, a growth of 1,087.0% from the April 29th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.75. 27,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,734. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

