Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. 173,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,527,389. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59.

