VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITM. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 921,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after buying an additional 112,676 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 885,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 548,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter.

ITM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. 5,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,638. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

