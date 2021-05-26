Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives $17.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNDA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.49. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.