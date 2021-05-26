Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Celanese makes up about 0.6% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Celanese by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.88. 21,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

