Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises about 2.1% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,993 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,715,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,845,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

VMI traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.40. The stock had a trading volume of 113,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,412. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $104.11 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

