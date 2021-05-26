Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after acquiring an additional 382,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after acquiring an additional 362,666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 343,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.78. 141,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,169. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $289,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,374,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,567 shares of company stock worth $11,954,298. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

