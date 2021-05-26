Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Buys 256,117 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256,117 shares during the period. Rollins comprises approximately 7.6% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Rollins worth $33,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. 1,636,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,936. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

