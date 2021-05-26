Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the April 29th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmet Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of VOYJF stock remained flat at $$42.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

