Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $94.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $77.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

