Vai Price Tops $0.92 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Vai has a market capitalization of $99.63 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00058105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00346597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00182095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.88 or 0.00821925 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00032536 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,642,821 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

