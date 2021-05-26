US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,408 shares of company stock worth $3,678,895 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

