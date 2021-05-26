US Bancorp DE Takes Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SELB opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.97. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SELB. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

