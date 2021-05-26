US Bancorp DE Sells 390 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.