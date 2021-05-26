US Bancorp DE Sells 1,527 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

SBSI stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In other news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $108,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $478,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.