US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,601 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $680.32 million, a P/E ratio of -44.86, a PEG ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.75. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

