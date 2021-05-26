US Bancorp DE Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,110.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

