US Bancorp DE Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,420 shares in the company, valued at $19,888,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.