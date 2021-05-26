US Bancorp DE Has $106,000 Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.