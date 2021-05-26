US Bancorp DE Buys 286 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

PAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $62.06 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

