Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) released its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,499.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

