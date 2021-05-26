Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.18 million, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,893.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 2,334,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.