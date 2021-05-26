UNUS SED LEO Price Reaches $2.19 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00005658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $4.94 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.00501011 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

