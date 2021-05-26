UnlimitedIP (UIP) Hits Market Cap of $10.25 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 34.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $10.25 million and $6.32 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00078992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00019070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.81 or 0.00964270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.22 or 0.09855033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00091296 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.