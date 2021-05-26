Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.