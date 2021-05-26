Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.41

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 13149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Several brokerages have commented on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,742,000 after buying an additional 570,883 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,250,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 111,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.