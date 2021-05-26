United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:UZB)

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of UZB opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

