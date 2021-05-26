uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.80.

QURE opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.28. uniQure has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after buying an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in uniQure by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in uniQure by 291.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

