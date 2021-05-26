uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.80.
QURE opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.28. uniQure has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60.
In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after buying an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in uniQure by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in uniQure by 291.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
