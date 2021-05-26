Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lessened by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 73.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 14,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 197.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $223.16. 69,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

