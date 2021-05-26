UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

UNCFF stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. UniCredit has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

