Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $330.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.43.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $320.99 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.06 and its 200 day moving average is $302.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

