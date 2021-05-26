UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.15. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.