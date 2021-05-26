UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.
Shares of UiPath stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.15.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
