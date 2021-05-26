UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stake Lessened by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.19. 17,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,808. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

