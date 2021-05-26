uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18 million-$19 million.

UCL stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,304. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $338.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 70.80% and a negative return on equity of 127.77%. Equities research analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

