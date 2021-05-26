UBS Group Begins Coverage on Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of STOK stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.