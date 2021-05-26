Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 527,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,456,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,529 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $239,153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $199,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

