TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.
TWC Enterprises stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.80. 580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.70. TWC Enterprises has a 52 week low of C$9.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.60 million and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.53.
About TWC Enterprises
Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.