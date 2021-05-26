TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

TWC Enterprises stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.80. 580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.70. TWC Enterprises has a 52 week low of C$9.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.60 million and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.53.

About TWC Enterprises

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. As of March 03, 2021, it owned and operated golf clubs with 48.5, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3.5, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 37 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

