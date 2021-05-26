TurtleCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.35 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $18.35 million and approximately $818,679.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 102,128,254,686 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

